Silicone Ice Cream Cone Bong
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Single Chamber; Diffused Fixed Stem Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Silicone • 14mm Male Bowl Piece • Colored Silicone • Height: 6.5” • Weight: 7.5 oz • Base Diameter: 1.45” Fulfill your eye's sweet feen with this Silicone Ice Cream Cone Water Pipe! This Silicone Ice Cream Water Pipe is ready to provide you with the most mobile puffing experience you’ve ever had. The pipe itself consists of three pieces and the removeable insert on the side: the cone (main body), ice cream with its cherry (top), and the mouthpiece in the ice cream. To clean this piece, just pull out the mouthpiece, then pull off the ice cream top, and go for broke with a little soap and warm water! Pop it back in, and it’s back to being watertight. This pipe is mainly silicone except for the insert, so you can throw it in your bag or drop your ice cream with minimal damage to it. With the hole from the intake to the chamber, this silicone pipe even bubbles for a little extra freshness to your hits. The perfect rig for packing up and going on an adventure!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.