  5. The Spine Tingler by Lookah Glass

The Spine Tingler by Lookah Glass

by Smoking Outlet

About this product

• Double Chamber, Tractor Tire Perc, Donut Perc, Recycler • 18mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Female Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate • Gender Changer, Bowl Pieces for Dry Herb, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 15” • Weight: 30.75 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4.25” • Brands: Lookah Glass Get ready for a wild ride with the Spine Tingler by Lookah Glass. This elegant construction fuses grace with sheer power, to create a transcendent dabbing experience. This water pipe is a serious looker, with its delightful combination of cylindrical shapes with symmetrical curved arms, all centering on the vertebral column in the center. Gold Lookah Glass logos can be found on the sides of the main chamber, and the barrel addition to the intake. Along the bent neck you’ll find another flashy bit of branding: “Platinum” in the same gold as the main logos. This piece keeps drag low by utilizing a ton of natural percolation. When you begin pulling, your vapor is initially diffused by the array of slits in the dual tractor tire perc. From there, water and vapor is drawn up the arms and vertebral column into the donut perc. Since the donut perc is hollow, water is forced up and around it for more percolation until you stop inhaling and it drains back down into the first chamber. This is a remarkable dab rig to say the least, perfect for anyone looking to make a statement. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

About this brand

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”