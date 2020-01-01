 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
14.5" Tree of Life (7 color options)

by Smoking Outlet

•Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch •14mm Male Bowl Piece •Height: 14.5” •Weight: 28.1 oz. •Base: 5.375” The Tree of Life features a beautifully designed, hand-engraved tree that grows up the side of the pipe and wraps around the upper portion of the tube. Accented by falling leaves and a smaller tree design on the base, this pipe brings a little bit of nature into your home. The ice pinch is located low enough to give you 8” of cooling room in the tube, while also providing the perfect place to rest your finger for a sturdier grip. Couple that with the removable diffused downstem and you’ve got one smooth pull on this classic bong. The bowl piece contains a coin-sized thumb grip for easy removal, and the solid beaker base will keep this piece rooted to any surface. Available in: Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, Red, White, Yellow • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”