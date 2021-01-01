About this product

Current Sativa Delta-8 Cartridge Batch is Based on the Banana Split Strain. About the Banana Split Strain : Sativa-dominant cross of the famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert strains. Flavor: Insanely refreshing citrus aroma coupled with just perfect banana sherbet flavor Common effects: A clean level-headed high. Common Uses: Anyone looking to have a productive day, while still in a state of bliss. An energizing sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate. 510 Thread Battery Compatible Farm Bill Compliant 1000mg Delta-8 THC <.3% Delta-9 THC USP Grade Terpenes USA Grown Hemp Third Party Tested Analytical Documentation (Tests) Non-GMO Warning This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 THC may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption. Advisory Delta 8 is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. It contains <.3% Delta-9 THC. However, please observe your local laws when consuming Delta 8 products, as it is either illegal or not explicitly legal at the state level in some areas. We retain the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. This product cannot ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah. Disclaimer These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. Always check with a physician before consuming hemp products. Keep out of reach from children. Prohibited States and Territories Snap Delta-8 Products are meant to be marketed and sold only where legally allowed and will not ship to the following states and territories: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, Utah, North Dakota, Alabama Oregon, New York, North Dakota, and Vermont.