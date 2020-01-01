 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Muffin

by Sonoma Pacific Distribution

Blueberry Muffin

About this product

About this strain

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

About this brand

Sonoma Pacific Distribution Logo
Sonoma County is the gateway to the Emerald Triangle. It is the mission of Sonoma Pacific Distribution to provide services to like-minded brands, producers, and farmers who share our vision of a cannabis industry dedicated to the health of our environment, economy, and community. By partnering with businesses that prioritize artfully branded, sustainably grown products, thoughtfully crafted by a workforce paid a living wage, we can shape the future of our industry and enrich the lives of those we serve.