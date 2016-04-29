ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Panty Dropper
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Purple Panty Dropper

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.2 56 reviews

Purple Panty Dropper

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 56 reviews

Purple Panty Dropper

A three-way cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist, Humboldt Seed Company’s Purple Panty Dropper is named for its deep purple hues and supposed aphrodisiac effects. These beautiful indica-dominant flowers produce a rich, sweet aroma and an energizing, euphoric high.  

Effects

Show all

36 people reported 262 effects
Relaxed 66%
Euphoric 50%
Aroused 41%
Happy 41%
Sleepy 38%
Pain 25%
Stress 22%
Insomnia 19%
Muscle spasms 19%
Depression 13%
Dry eyes 13%
Dry mouth 13%
Anxious 5%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

56

Show all

Avatar for Corina13
Member since 2016
Need more! Lifted the foggy veil of heavy depression. In 1 puff noticed huge change in self. Talkative, happy, euphoric, stimulate creativity, awake feeling, ready to take on day rather than run away. Really recommend for any depression sufferer for Day Time use. My all time fave.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for OilFreak7605
Member since 2018
Let the panties hit the floor... Let the panties hit the floor... Let the panties hit the FLOOOOOOOOOR!!! I am so fucked up right now. I have been high for like 4 hours off this strain. I hit my homemade THC cart. Rosin tech. 1 to 1 ratio. Only took 4 hit's. And I smoke all the damn time and use ed...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for EdibleEm
Member since 2015
Well I picked this sexy strain up looking for something for my pain. My usual dispensary had this earthy beauty on the shelf and I couldn't resist. A very dark bud, not too tight, very 'light' fruity smell and it weighed up very nice. Honestly was chasing the Indica effects for pain but it's no lie,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for izziroxx
Member since 2017
Panties hit the ground fast! Very sensual smoke!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxed
Avatar for resenv
Member since 2016
Dank🔥🔥🔥 I was rocked on some shit
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Purple Panty Dropper nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Panty Dropper nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Purple Haze
parent
Strain
Purple Panty Dropper
First strain child
Queen's Panties
child
Second strain child
Blueberry Muffin
child

Products with Purple Panty Dropper

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Panty Dropper nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Purple Panty Dropper, Sour Banana Sherbet, Panama Punch, and More
New Strains Alert: Purple Panty Dropper, Sour Banana Sherbet, Panama Punch, and More

Most popular in