A three-way cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist, Humboldt Seed Company’s Purple Panty Dropper is named for its deep purple hues and supposed aphrodisiac effects. These beautiful indica-dominant flowers produce a rich, sweet aroma and an energizing, euphoric high.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
56
Corina13
OilFreak7605
EdibleEm
izziroxx
resenv
Find Purple Panty Dropper nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Panty Dropper nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Purple Panty Dropper
Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Panty Dropper nearby.