Hybrid

Gelato

by Sonoran Roots

Sonoran Roots Cannabis Flower Gelato

About this product

Gelato by Sonoran Roots

About this brand

Sonoran Roots Logo
Cultivators and breeders of premium quality medical marijuana.

About this strain

Gelato #41

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Gelato #41 is a hybrid strain that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Gelato 41 is made by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain has buds that grow in an array of colors, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know that Gelato 41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter. This strain comes from the Cookies Family in California. 

