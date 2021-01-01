CBN/Delta 8 Vape Cartridge - Strawberry Cough - 1 Gram
About this product
The ultimate cannabinoid combination for relaxation and euphoria is here. CBN, arguably one of the most impactful cannabinoids out there, is the cannabinoid responsible for "couchlock" and the sleepy feeling. Our formulation contains a 4:1 ratio of Delta 8 THC to CBN, making it a very different, more relaxing experience than Delta-8 on its own. Each cartridge contains 1 gram of oil, and is flavored using cannabis-derived terpenes for the most authentic, skunky, Strawberry Cough terpene experience.
About this brand
Spensary
About this strain
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
