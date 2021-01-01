 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. CBN/Delta 8 Vape Cartridge - Strawberry Cough - 1 Gram
Sativa

CBN/Delta 8 Vape Cartridge - Strawberry Cough - 1 Gram

by Spensary

Write a review
Spensary Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes CBN/Delta 8 Vape Cartridge - Strawberry Cough - 1 Gram

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The ultimate cannabinoid combination for relaxation and euphoria is here. CBN, arguably one of the most impactful cannabinoids out there, is the cannabinoid responsible for "couchlock" and the sleepy feeling. Our formulation contains a 4:1 ratio of Delta 8 THC to CBN, making it a very different, more relaxing experience than Delta-8 on its own. Each cartridge contains 1 gram of oil, and is flavored using cannabis-derived terpenes for the most authentic, skunky, Strawberry Cough terpene experience.

About this brand

Spensary Logo
Calm, cool, delivered. Rare cannabinoids such as CBN, THCV and Delta-8 in unique purpose-driven cannabinoid formulations, cannabis terpenes and ceramic vape hardware. We also sell THCV mints, and gummies.

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review