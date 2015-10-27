Loading…
Logo for the brand Spensary

Spensary

CBN/Delta 8 Vape Cartridge - Strawberry Cough - 1 Gram

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD
About this product

The ultimate cannabinoid combination for relaxation and euphoria is here. CBN, arguably one of the most impactful cannabinoids out there, is the cannabinoid responsible for "couchlock" and the sleepy feeling. Our formulation contains a 4:1 ratio of Delta 8 THC to CBN, making it a very different, more relaxing experience than Delta-8 on its own.

Each cartridge contains 1 gram of oil, and is flavored using cannabis-derived terpenes for the most authentic, skunky, Strawberry Cough terpene experience.

Strawberry Cough effects

Reported by real people like you
1,883 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!