THC Strawberry Fruit Chew (100mg THC)
by SPOTWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
Spot's small batch fruit chews are crafted with real butter, real sugar & 100% all-natural flavors and colors. We melt, mold and precisely infuse each chew with hand-picked, sun-grown cannabis from organic farmers for a delicious, full-spectrum experience. A spot classic from the archives, tried and true. Elegant chews infused with pure THC. We've missed you so. 100mg THC | 10 pieces | 10mg THC per piece
About this brand
SPOT
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.