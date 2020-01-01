About this product
Highlights: - Height: 7 inches - Dual Use Vaporizer - Advanced Air Temperature Control System - Automatic Shut-Off Feature - Electromechanical Design - Food Safe Aluminum Heating Block - Handcrafted Using German Technology - High Performance Heating Cartridge - Large Digital LED Display - Strong Diaphragm Pump - Temperature Between 266°F And 446°F - Volcano Digital Vaporizer - Your Choice Of Solid Valve Or Easy Valve - Balloon Bag Vaporizer - Digital Vaporizer - Desktop Vaporizer - Adjustable Temperature
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.