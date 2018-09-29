 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Diamond

Black Diamond

by Stay Lifted Edibles

Skip to Reviews
3.01
Stay Lifted Edibles Cannabis Flower Black Diamond

$45.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Dry cannabis.

1 customer review

3.01

write a review

TopGunz46

Decent buds, busted nice, nice earthy smell, earthy flavor and nice relaxed outcome.

About this strain

Black Diamond

Black Diamond

Black Diamond is a Northern California strain ideal for patients who need strong medication but still want to be active and sociable. A cross between Blackberry and Diamond OG, its flowers have a glittery trichome covering and purple coloring that make it a beautiful gem to look at. The strain’s aroma is musky and earthy, almost like a deep red wine. Black Diamond is known to cause fits of giggles and is a great strain for hanging out with friends or catching up on TV shows at home. This strain tends to make consumers extremely hungry, making it a good choice for those looking to increase their appetite (just make sure you have some snacks on hand).

About this brand

Stay Lifted Edibles Logo
We are patients helping other patients. It’s been our journey to build positive awareness to the health benefits of medicinal marijuana for those who suffer from chronic pain, anxiety, stress, depression and many other intolerable illnesses and discomforts through edible forms, oils and flowers.