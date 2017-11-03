ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 393 reviews

Diamond OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Pine
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 27 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 393 reviews

Diamond OG
  • Pine
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Diamond OG is a precious gem of a strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. This strain induces full-body relaxation that may help temper pain and muscle spasms before settling into an overall laziness. It can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses, but it’s definitely not one for times when work or even wakefulness needs to happen. Diamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by fuel undertones. These sparkling nugs will be condensed and have a strong odor; they’re definitely a beauty to show off. 

Effects

Show all

271 people reported 2081 effects
Relaxed 67%
Sleepy 58%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 43%
Hungry 29%
Stress 42%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 33%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

393

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Diamond OG
First strain child
Diamond Valley Kush
child
Second strain child
Black Diamond
child

