 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Road Dawg Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

Road Dawg Live Resin 1g

by Sterling Gold Extracts

Write a review
Sterling Gold Extracts Concentrates Solvent Road Dawg Live Resin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Road Dawg

Road Dawg

Road Dawg was created by sourcing quality genetics from both Karma and JJ.NYC of Top Dawg Seeds. JJ.NYC contributed a Stardawg female, which was crossed with Karma’s Biker Kush. The result is a beautiful, vigorous hybrid that produces large yields. The flavors are earthy and gassy with tropical fruit undertones. Road Dawg is the perfect strain for anyone wanting a balanced mind and body high that is potent while still engaging.

 

About this brand

Sterling Gold Extracts Logo