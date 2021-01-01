 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Amnesia OG
Sativa

Amnesia OG

by Stone Age Gardens

Write a review
Stone Age Gardens Cannabis Flower Amnesia OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Stone Age Gardens Logo

About this strain

Amnesia OG

Amnesia OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Amnesia OG from Karma Genetics combines two of their famous strains, Amnesia and Biker Kush, to produce this sativa-dominant heavy-hitter. Amnesia has won numerous awards and by crossing it with Biker Kush, it creates heavier, full-body effects that pair well with the potent cerebral effects of Amnesia. The flavor profile is both soft and sweet with bubble gum and fruity notes in addition to a spicy, peppery incense flavor. Originally named “Where’s My Bike,” this strain is for experienced consumers looking for a fully encompassing high. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review