  5. Banana Split Pre-Roll 3.5g 5-pack
Hybrid

Banana Split Pre-Roll 3.5g 5-pack

by Stone Road

Stone Road Cannabis Pre-rolls Banana Split Pre-Roll 3.5g 5-pack

About this strain

Banana Split

Banana Split
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet. 

 

About this brand

Stone Road joints are rolled with only pure flower, harvested by farmers devoted to strictly organic practices. Our small family-owned farms in Northern California provide crystal-clear water from artesian wells and long days of uninterrupted sunshine for the highest-grade, small-batch cannabis. Hand grown and hand rolled - with love. At Stone Road, we take adventure seriously. All of our products contain access to a world of curated experiences including live music, action sports, all-inclusive trips...all free, courtesy of the Stone Road Family. Download the 'Stone Road' App today on IOS or Android to enjoy cannabis-friendly yoga in Venice and Hollywood Bowl tickets!