  5. Bodega Bubblegum Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack
Hybrid

Bodega Bubblegum Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack

by strane

Bodega Bubblegum Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack

$50.00

About this product

About this brand

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Bodega Bubblegum

Bodega Bubblegum by Greenpoint Seeds combines the well-known Indiana Bubblegum aroma and resin production with the potent and pungent Stardawg. This strain has beautiful multi-colored foliage and a terpene profile that balances between the strain’s parentage, expressing aromas of sweet and gummy industrial chemicals. Bodega Bubblegum’s enticing appearance, fast flowering time, complex aroma, and pleasant semi-sedative effects make this strain a must-have for indica-lovers.    

