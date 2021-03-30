 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Platinum OG PAX Pod 0.5g
Indica

Platinum OG PAX Pod 0.5g

by strane

Write a review
strane Concentrates Cartridges Platinum OG PAX Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Platinum OG PAX Pod 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Platinum OG

Platinum OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review