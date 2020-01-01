About this product

PINK ROSE SWIRL CBD BATH BOMB Indulge your senses with the romantic fragrance of swirling pink rose petals and the healing powers of an all-natural hemp bath bomb. Sugar and Kush Pink Rose Swirl Bath Bombs will relax your body while our high quality CBD isolate soothes your soul. Add one of these hemp bath bombs to a steamy bath after a long day or treat yourself to a fragrant escape of essential oils and CBD aromatherapy any day of the week! MORE INFO ABOUT SUGAR AND KUSH PINK ROSE SWIRL CBD BATH BOMBS Made with 100mg of high-quality pure CBD isolate in each Pink Rose Swirl Bath bomb, our Pink Rose Swirl Bath Bombs are the perfect way to enjoy essential oils and CBD aromatherapy completely naturally. Our healthy CBD products are all lab-tested to ensure only the highest quality CBD is used and absolutely no THC, so you will not experience any unwanted psychoactive effects. Only the delightful experience of indulging your senses! To be sure of our CBD Lab Results, just clink on the link next to the Add to Cart button. Along with Sugar&Kush edibles and CBD tinctures, our cruelty-free hemp bath bombs are also a great gift, so get one for a friend and share the love! WHY WE LOVE OUR PINK ROSE SWIRL CBD BATH BOMB Handmade with love in America Fast acting and Easy to Use Cruelty Free Lab Tested All natural Lab Tested for Highest Quality Hemp CBD No Genetically Modified Ingredients (non-GMO) Zero THC (THC-Free CBD Oil) *Unsure how much CBD is right for you? Try our CBD Oil Dosage Calculator. HOW TO USE A CBD BATH BOMB Step 1: Run a bath full of hot water Step 2: Drop one Pink Rose Swirl Hem Bath Bomb into the bath Step 3: Immerse yourself in the hot CBD infused water and relax! HOW MUCH CBD IS IN EACH OF OUR PINK ROSE CBD BATH BOMB? 100mgs of CBD isolate in each Bath Bomb 5oz. Per CBD Bath Bomb Pink Rose Scented PEOPLE LOVE OUR PINK ROSE CBD BATH BOMB! Why do our customers say that Sugar & Kush are the best CBD oil? Watch and read the Sugar and Kush CBD Reviews and see how others experience CBD! PINK ROSE CBD BATH BOMB INGREDIENTS Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Rose Essential Oil, Isolate Hemp Extract