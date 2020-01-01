 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Forum Cut Cookies Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by SugarTop Buddery

Forum Cut Cookies Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

About this strain

Forum Cut Cookies

From Ethos Genetics, Forum Cut Cookies celebrates the classic qualities of GSC genetics. Dense purple buds and covered in trichomes, while its flavor profile includes notes of earth, sandalwood, and fuel. This cut of cookies is potent with the same spacey cerebral and physical high that put the parent strain into the spotlight years ago.

 

About this brand

SugarTop Buddery is a Eugene, Oregon based producer, cultivating Top Grade Tasty Flower and their own signature line of Pre-Rolls: “The Bats”. SugarTop is proudly releasing their new Stubby Bat Multipack and will have collaborative batches of shatter available in the future. Founded by musician/artist brother/sister duo Jarrod and Anna Kaplan, SugarTop is a community oriented business focusing on supporting arts, music and local causes.