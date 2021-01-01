 Loading…

Hybrid

Lemon OG Haze

by Summit

Lemon OG Haze

Lemon OG Haze

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon OG Haze by Nirvana is the sensible combination of its titular elements: Lemon OG and Haze. While Lemon OG contains weighty Kush elements that are kind on the body, the excess limonene and alpha-pinene lead the consumer into a state of mental alertness and euphoria. In the right measure, this strain can be a one-way ticket to productivity, hazing the mind into a content lull while wrapping the body in a calm focus. Enjoy this strain as a means to crush anxiety, depression, lethargy, and fatigue.   

