Bruce Banner #3

by Sundance Gardens

About this product

Bruce Banner (probably better-known as the alterﾠego of comic book superhero The Incredible Hulk) is one of three phenotypes of theﾠBruce Bannerﾠstrain and has proven to be a popular one. Effects come on quickly to provide an immediate burst of euphoria before easing into relaxation that may be good for creative pursuits. Delta9 Labs bred this strain fromﾠOG Kush andﾠStrawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Its plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks.

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bruce Banner (probably better-known as the alter ego of comic book superhero The Incredible Hulk) is one of three phenotypes of the Bruce Banner strain that has proven to be the popular one. Effects come on quickly to provide an immediate burst of euphoria before easing into relaxation that may be good for creative pursuits. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Its plants flower in 8 to 10 weeks.

About this brand

Sundance Gardens was founded on the principles of great plants. Here at Sundance Gardens, we believe pampered plants make for a better, more potent product. Our staff is highly trained and experienced in the marijuana cultivation field. Each staff member was carefully screened not only for experience, but the quality of experience. Sundance Gardens strives for the best grown marijuana in the state. Our clients are saying the same, too.