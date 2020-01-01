Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
A complicated cross of (ChemD x I-95 x Mandarin Cookies) with (Headband x I-95 x California Black Rosé), Headband Cookies Bx1 offers a unique high. Nugs are rock solid, drenched in trichomes and covered with purple hues that make its resin really stand out. Its flavor profile has pungent, sour notes with gas and floral undertones.