 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Headband Cookies Sugar 1g
Hybrid

Headband Cookies Sugar 1g

by Sunday Extracts

Write a review
Sunday Extracts Concentrates Solvent Headband Cookies Sugar 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Headband Cookies Bx1

Headband Cookies Bx1

A complicated cross of (ChemD x I-95 x Mandarin Cookies) with (Headband x I-95 x California Black Rosé), Headband Cookies Bx1 offers a unique high. Nugs are rock solid, drenched in trichomes and covered with purple hues that make its resin really stand out. Its flavor profile has pungent, sour notes with gas and floral undertones. 

 

About this brand

Sunday Extracts Logo