4.2 37 reviews

I-95 is deep hybrid cut bred from Triangle Kush and a Legend OG x Stardawg IX2 hybrid by Money Mike of Top Dawg Genetics. This strain is known to produce dense, light green buds covered in glistening trichomes, and it offers balanced physical and mental effects. I-95's terpene profile is a pungent bouquet of diesel fuel and sour funk that fills the room and excites the palate. This strain is grown by Canna Organix in Washington state. 

 

Effects

27 people reported 132 effects
Euphoric 37%
Creative 33%
Happy 29%
Hungry 25%
Relaxed 25%
Pain 37%
Stress 29%
Depression 22%
Anxiety 14%
PTSD 14%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

37

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Legend OG
parent
Second strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Strain
I-95
First strain child
Headband Cookies Bx1
child
Second strain child
Gasoline Alley
child

