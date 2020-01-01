 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Commerce City Kush Popcorn
Indica

Commerce City Kush Popcorn

by Sunday Goods

About this strain

Commerce City Kush

Commerce City Kush

Commerce City Kush by Rare Dankness is a pungent indica-dominant strain with intense effects. Created by crossing Chemdawg 4 and Rare Dankness #1, this strain delivers fuel-forward aromas and strong physical effects. It hits right between the eyes and lingers, offering a strong cerebral buzz that sinks into the body. Enjoy Commerce City Kush in the early evening or in a place you intend to stay, as the mental and physical effects can be arresting. The breeder recommends utilizing this strain for GI issues, depression, migraines, and nausea. 

About this brand

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona.