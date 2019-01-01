 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bubblegum AutoFlower Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics

by Sunwest Genetics

Sunwest Genetics Cannabis Seeds Bubblegum AutoFlower Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics
Sunwest Genetics Cannabis Seeds Bubblegum AutoFlower Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics

About this product

Bubblegum cannabis seeds are one of the best strains for beginners to learn to grow. Its an Indica that is high in THC and creates lots of frosty buds. This 80% Indica strain has full body high effects and is an autoflower, meaning it will flower automatically without having to trigger it. Bubblegum also has a fairly short flowering time in only 7-9 weeks to flower.

About this strain

Bubblegum Kush

Bubblegum Kush

An 80% indica strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.

About this brand

Sunwest Genetics is dedicated to providing the highest quality cannabis seeds, handpicked by our growers to ensure freshness. We believe that the more people that grow cannabis, the better the world will be for both healing and enlightenment. Inspired by our home on the west coast, we want the rest of the world to be able to experience the high quality cannabis we have here. Our seeds can be used for both medical and recreational purposes. Our products range from easy to grow strains; great for beginners, to difficult but rewarding - perfect for any veteran gardeners looking for a challenge. We have a team on standby 24/7 for support through phone, email or live chat. See why Sunwest Genetics is one of the best seed companies in the industry with the best genetics.