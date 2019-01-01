About this product
Bubblegum cannabis seeds are one of the best strains for beginners to learn to grow. Its an Indica that is high in THC and creates lots of frosty buds. This 80% Indica strain has full body high effects and is an autoflower, meaning it will flower automatically without having to trigger it. Bubblegum also has a fairly short flowering time in only 7-9 weeks to flower.
Bubblegum Kush
An 80% indica strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.