Sativa

Candyland - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)

by Sweetwater Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

70% Sativa -- Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene & Linalool Genetics: Grandaddy Purple & Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Platinum Girl Scout Cookies) Effects: Strong head high, clear mood enhancement (Happy, Uplifted) Flavors: A unique sweet scent with flowery dankness (Skunk, Sweet, Herbal) Suggested Activity: Social Event

About this brand

The secret to growing organic cannabis all starts with the foundation. Our “living” soil provides an environment for organic life to breakdown essential nutrients which in-turn feed our plants naturally as intended by Mother Nature. There are many ways to feed cannabis, but we take pride in using only organic inputs rather than salts, chemicals, or anything that is synthetically produced. Not only is this better for our environment, but it also boosts natural terpene content. The most overlooked, yet essential part of the entire seed-to-sale process resides in the cure. Maintaining the proper moisture content and temperature in addition to the length of cure is crucial to obtain a smooth and flavorful smoke.

About this strain

Candyland

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

