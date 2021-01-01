Candyland - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)
by Sweetwater FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
70% Sativa -- Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene & Linalool Genetics: Grandaddy Purple & Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Platinum Girl Scout Cookies) Effects: Strong head high, clear mood enhancement (Happy, Uplifted) Flavors: A unique sweet scent with flowery dankness (Skunk, Sweet, Herbal) Suggested Activity: Social Event
About this brand
Sweetwater Farms
About this strain
Candyland
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.