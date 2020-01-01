 Loading…

Hybrid

Sour OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Tao Gardens

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Tao Gardens is a boutique craft cannabis producer focused on holistic no-till farming. We cultivate exclusive strains with a broad spectrum of terpene profiles. Our goal is to keep producing innovative products that we can all be excited to bring to this ever evolving cannabis industry. OLCC approved 21+

About this strain

Sour OG

  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sour OG is a hybrid marijuana strain known to provide a balanced high. Sour OG is made by crossing Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.

