by Taste Budz

A 24K Gold pheno that turned skunky, piney, and smells like turpentine. This play on words is a potent sativa dominant hybrid, with the sweet dank smell that you’re after. With slightly dense massive nugs, this orange haired lady is great for going out on a nice day to the river or staying in on rainy cold day. THC: 26% 40% Indica / 60% Sativa Genetics: 24K Gold pheno Terpenes: (Decending)(>0.5mg/g): 4.7 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.1 α-Pinene, 0.93 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 0.7 R(+)-Limonene, 0.6 Linalool, , 0.5 α-Humulene, 0.5 α-Bisabolol

Clementine’s Terpentine by Taste Budz is a skunky 24K Gold phenotype that smells like turpentine. Turpentine, for those who don’t know, is a solvent rendered from the resin of tree, usually pine trees. This hybrid strain has dense, bulbous nugs and delicate orange hairs. The buds give off a sour, sweet aroma and can help you get physically active or mentally engaged.

We focus on terpene/resin production with high THC content on most of our strains ranging from low strains we cut from our line 11-14%, to our average strains hitting 20-25% and our Grape Soda hitting as high as 30% Total THC. Our name, Taste Budz, says it all as our product packs a flavorful bowl that tastes just as good and pungent as it smells in the jar.