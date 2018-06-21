ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  24k Gold
Hybrid

4.6 257 reviews

24k Gold

aka Kosher Tangie

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Citrus

Calculated from 18 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 257 reviews

24k Gold
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Citrus

Also known as Kosher Tangie, 24k Gold is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid that combines the legendary LA strain Kosher Kush with champion sativa Tangie to create something quite unique. Growing tall in its vegetative cycle and very stretchy in flower, this one will need an experienced hand when grown indoors. Most phenotypes will exhibit a sweet orange aroma from the Tangie along with the dark coloration of the Kosher Kush, and will offer a strong citrus flavor when smoked or vaped. 

Effects

Show all

187 people reported 1257 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 58%
Uplifted 44%
Euphoric 42%
Creative 25%
Stress 28%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 19%
PTSD 13%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 2%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

257

Lineage

First strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
24k Gold
Strain child
Clementine’s Terpentine
child

First Time in History? $10k Gilded ‘Cannagar’ Sells to Very Stoked Man in Seattle
First Time in History? $10k Gilded ‘Cannagar’ Sells to Very Stoked Man in Seattle
New Strains Alert: Kaleidos Dope, Azure Haze, 24k Gold, Gutbuster, and More
New Strains Alert: Kaleidos Dope, Azure Haze, 24k Gold, Gutbuster, and More

Most popular in