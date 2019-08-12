 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Tangie

by Taste Budz

About this product

Tangie being the amazing, award winning strain that it is has a few noted phenos, the Purple Tangie is a favorite among lovers of the smooth citrus sativa line. Every leaf stayed green up through harvest with the buds through mid flowering turning a deep delicious purple, though not as potent as some newer hybrids, any sativa connoisseur will choose this based on taste and smell alone. THC: 14.1% 30% Indica / 70% Sativa Genetics: Tangie x Purple Tangie Terpenes: (Decending)(>0.5mg/g): 2.13 Terpinolene, , 1.07 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.07 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 0.7 Linalool, and 0.5 R(+)-Limonene

2 customer reviews

Okwa

Tried this one when a guy in the dispensary called it "fire". It has the aroma of old sweat, and tasted like something that washed up on a beach. Couldn't even get high on it, which I was hoping would be the reward for suffering through the terrible taste. My wife doesn't smoke and she said it smelled like pesticides. That's what I get for buying something without smelling it first. Never again! Live and learn....

martininoir

Tried it and was not impressed. Had to smoke a lot before any result.

About this strain

A spin on the citrus-loaded Tangie sativa, Purple Tangie is a flavorful strain that invigorates the spirit with uplifting euphoria. In a show of its quality, Purple Tangie took 1st place in the “Best Medical Sativa Concentrate” category at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. You may find that Purple Tangie offers an energetic kick to your social skills, but this strain can certainly be enjoyed in isolation, especially when you’re occupied by creative projects.

About this brand

We focus on terpene/resin production with high THC content on most of our strains ranging from low strains we cut from our line 11-14%, to our average strains hitting 20-25% and our Grape Soda hitting as high as 30% Total THC. Our name, Taste Budz, says it all as our product packs a flavorful bowl that tastes just as good and pungent as it smells in the jar.