Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Tangie being the amazing, award winning strain that it is has a few noted phenos, the Purple Tangie is a favorite among lovers of the smooth citrus sativa line. Every leaf stayed green up through harvest with the buds through mid flowering turning a deep delicious purple, though not as potent as some newer hybrids, any sativa connoisseur will choose this based on taste and smell alone. THC: 14.1% 30% Indica / 70% Sativa Genetics: Tangie x Purple Tangie Terpenes: (Decending)(>0.5mg/g): 2.13 Terpinolene, , 1.07 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.07 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 0.7 Linalool, and 0.5 R(+)-Limonene
on August 12th, 2019
Tried this one when a guy in the dispensary called it "fire". It has the aroma of old sweat, and tasted like something that washed up on a beach. Couldn't even get high on it, which I was hoping would be the reward for suffering through the terrible taste. My wife doesn't smoke and she said it smelled like pesticides. That's what I get for buying something without smelling it first. Never again! Live and learn....
on June 8th, 2018
Tried it and was not impressed. Had to smoke a lot before any result.
A spin on the citrus-loaded Tangie sativa, Purple Tangie is a flavorful strain that invigorates the spirit with uplifting euphoria. In a show of its quality, Purple Tangie took 1st place in the “Best Medical Sativa Concentrate” category at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. You may find that Purple Tangie offers an energetic kick to your social skills, but this strain can certainly be enjoyed in isolation, especially when you’re occupied by creative projects.