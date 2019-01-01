About this product

AFGOO OVERDRIVE (Northern California Gooey X Afgan x Killer Queen X Romulan) • Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days • Producer • Need Short Script Here Preview: Coming Soon Gooey Is Cambodian (70's landrace) Mex gold (70's landrace) Lumbo gold (70's landrace) Thai ( 80's landrace) Maui (1972 wowie from the developer) Originally Sourced from the famed Gooey Breeder in Norcal he has had this cut in his stash for over 30 years, NCG is a holy grail of pot. This is the best pot on earth period. The plants grow effortlessly and produce insane amounts of killer buds that just drip resin. The most resin on any plant I've ever grown! Overwhelmingly strong pot made from the old school genes that just are not around anymore. It seemed natural to work it with two old school strains Romulan and Killer Queen. Strain Description: Strong sturdy bushy plants that don't need much and are very pest resistant and resist mold and mildew to to the climitization of the mother plant. Very similar to NCG due to its dominance in the cross. Clones fast, yields very well, resins up the first week and doesn't ever stop, is made for lower light rooms, but can handle any room out there. Phenotypes: Very stable and easy to select keepers Height: Bushy and stout Yield: Medium Best way to grow: Easy to grow and train strong plants that take a beating Harvest: Fast Sativa / Indica: 60/40 High Type: The weed insane strong and very long lasting. Taste / Aroma Afghan / Grapes / Musty / Skunks