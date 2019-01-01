 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Jesus OG (Hells OG x Jack The Ripper)

by Subcool's The Dank

About this product

JESUS OG (Hells OG x Jack The Ripper) • Sativa/Indica 20/80 • Harvest Window 55-65 Days • Heavy Producer • Narcotic with Pain Relief & Mental Clarity Preview: Two years of testing Kush mother plants the Hells OG Cut was by far the best. Jesus OG Kush is what we feel a sour Kush should measure up to. Typical Kush flavor with subtle undertones of lemon and fruit flavors. The flavor of Kush takes a back seat to the fruit smell. Strain Description: Created in 2012 working with Norstar Genetics cut of Hell’s OG, Dioxide and I pollinated a small cutting with my JTR male and made a small run of seeds. I thought maybe some demonic name but I had a quick idea to name it after Jesus afterall he was a user of cana Bosium. The strain has gone on to win awards and be used by countless other breeders to start there breeding lines. These are the last of the originals as the father plant was lost and while we work with a new male this original cross is limited. Phenotypes: Two main phenotypes are dominant, a Lemon scented one containing high levels of Limonene. The other is very Kush Dom and the favorite among all of the commercial ops in California Height: Massive Yield: Huge (12 Pounds achieved outdoors Mendocino CO.) Indoor / Outdoor: Proven track record Best way to Grow: Top early and train into a round bush for maximum bud production. Triple cage outdoors 100 gallon pot no Till she crushes! Harvest: 56-63 days early November Sativa / Indica: 20/80 Hybrid: Hells OG X Jacks Cleaner X Space Queen High Type: Narcotic but thought provoking as well provides pain relief and mental clarity at the same time. Taste/ Aroma: Typical Kush flavor with subtle undertones of lemon and fruit flavors. The flavor of Kush takes a back seat to the fruit smell.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Jesus OG was bred by Subcool's The Dank as the not-so-immaculate conception of Hell's OG and Jack the Ripper (talk about an “unholy” parentage). Jesus OG proves to be a godsend for growers and produces tall plants and heavy yields. Consumers enjoy the lemony kush aroma of this indica-dominant cross, along with heavy effects that relax the body while leaving the mind functional and clear.

About this brand

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.