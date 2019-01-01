About this product

JESUS OG (Hells OG x Jack The Ripper) • Sativa/Indica 20/80 • Harvest Window 55-65 Days • Heavy Producer • Narcotic with Pain Relief & Mental Clarity Preview: Two years of testing Kush mother plants the Hells OG Cut was by far the best. Jesus OG Kush is what we feel a sour Kush should measure up to. Typical Kush flavor with subtle undertones of lemon and fruit flavors. The flavor of Kush takes a back seat to the fruit smell. Strain Description: Created in 2012 working with Norstar Genetics cut of Hell’s OG, Dioxide and I pollinated a small cutting with my JTR male and made a small run of seeds. I thought maybe some demonic name but I had a quick idea to name it after Jesus afterall he was a user of cana Bosium. The strain has gone on to win awards and be used by countless other breeders to start there breeding lines. These are the last of the originals as the father plant was lost and while we work with a new male this original cross is limited. Phenotypes: Two main phenotypes are dominant, a Lemon scented one containing high levels of Limonene. The other is very Kush Dom and the favorite among all of the commercial ops in California Height: Massive Yield: Huge (12 Pounds achieved outdoors Mendocino CO.) Indoor / Outdoor: Proven track record Best way to Grow: Top early and train into a round bush for maximum bud production. Triple cage outdoors 100 gallon pot no Till she crushes! Harvest: 56-63 days early November Sativa / Indica: 20/80 Hybrid: Hells OG X Jacks Cleaner X Space Queen High Type: Narcotic but thought provoking as well provides pain relief and mental clarity at the same time. Taste/ Aroma: Typical Kush flavor with subtle undertones of lemon and fruit flavors. The flavor of Kush takes a back seat to the fruit smell.