 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Scarlett Queen (Killer Queen x Space Queen)

Scarlett Queen (Killer Queen x Space Queen)

by Subcool's The Dank

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Subcool's The Dank Cannabis Seeds Scarlett Queen (Killer Queen x Space Queen)

$55.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

SCARLET QUEEN (Vic High’s Killer Queen x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest window 55 - 60 Days • Heavy Producer • Good for use as a night time Sedative Preview: Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high…There was a strain that I dreamt of, once when I was very high… A Rainbow of smells and flavors combined with the potency of G-13 while providing an incredible taste. The plant is covered from stem to leaf tip with collectable heads of cherry goo. Expect Vigorous growth and heavy resin production. Strain Description: Scarlet Queen combines two of Vic High’s most resinous strains together in a cosmic genetic soup. A Rainbow of smells and flavors combined with the potency of G-13 while providing an incredible taste.. Known for producing a red Hash extract in history it is the only hash I have enjoyed more than Cuvee. The plant is covered from stem to leaf tip with collectable heads of cherry goo. Expect Vigorous growth and heavy resin production. Phenotypes: Slight variation red hair pistils very dominant. Height: Tall Yield: Heavy Extract Yields Best way to grow: Multiple topping produces the best yields Harvest: 56-63 days Sativa / Indica 60/40 Hybrid:Hybrid (G-13 X Romulan X Romulan X C99) Taste/Aroma: Smells sweet and fruity like a Cherry Jolly Rancher with a tart aftertaste High Type: Stoney and relaxing, only a few hits bring on an overall calmness. Strong but does not cause anxiety or nervousness. Times seems to slow but the imagination soars and you find yourself lost in self reflection.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Lowes38

Just took 3 hits from a vape Penn from a dispensary in Monroeville PA and already I'm noticing calming effects Euphoria starting to kick in! This would be a good strain for video games I could tell you that and the help people with glaucoma or vision problems I feel like it makes everything clear! My body seems to feel at peace this isn't a very heady High so your head's kind of still there LOL if that makes sense but I'm sure it will once you partake! You definitely can feel it behind your eyes though I think somebody already said that about how it feels in the head area but it's true you will enjoy this strain!

Nittanykid

Quite literally, one of the best strains I’ve ever tried. Got a live resin of this by Cresco Labs. The flavor profile is amazing, like a bowl of fresh cherries with a little tart finish. The high is amazing, coming on strong and hitting behind the eyes, and quickly spreading throughout the body, making you feel completely tranquil. Time seemed to stand still, and I became rather talkative on it as well. The high lasted a good long time, but no paranoia or anxiety. Absolutely in love with this strain!

Orison

Pretty good.. Reminds of Blueberry Spacecake but not as floral fresh lavender terp flavor .. Certainly clear headed and relaxing ends but dont drag you down to tired..

About this strain

Killer Queen

Killer Queen

A British Columbia native, Killer Queen is the outcome of an imaginative cross between G13 and Cinderella 99. Uplifting and thought-provoking, this hybrid is great for the workaholic who would like some daytime relief. The effects of this strain are felt most heavily in the face, eyes, and forehead. Upon first taste, Killer Queen takes up the fruity characteristics of Cinderella 99. The tropical flavor, however, is quickly followed by an earthy, herbal tone. If you are searching for an energizing strain that allows you to focus, Killer Queen may be just the perfect match.

About this brand

Subcool's The Dank Logo
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.