Lowes38
on June 7th, 2019
Just took 3 hits from a vape Penn from a dispensary in Monroeville PA and already I'm noticing calming effects Euphoria starting to kick in! This would be a good strain for video games I could tell you that and the help people with glaucoma or vision problems I feel like it makes everything clear! My body seems to feel at peace this isn't a very heady High so your head's kind of still there LOL if that makes sense but I'm sure it will once you partake! You definitely can feel it behind your eyes though I think somebody already said that about how it feels in the head area but it's true you will enjoy this strain!