  THCRUMBLE - SUPER GREEN CRACK

THCRUMBLE - SUPER GREEN CRACK

by THClear

About this product

The purest form of dabbing enjoyment. With its unrivaled potency and terpene profile, THCrumble will not disappoint. Available in 0.5g jars.

About this strain

Super Green Crack

Super Green Crack is a true sativa. Like a cup of strong coffee, this strain will give you a hefty boost of energy to start your day. The daughter of Super Silver Haze and Green Crack, Super Green Crack is vivacious, thoughtful, and creative. This strain is perfect for those looking to combat fatigue or depression. Super Green Crack features an extremely pungent aroma,  producing a strong skunk-like scent. The effects of this strain are moderate to long-lasting, and a little goes a long way.

About this brand

We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.