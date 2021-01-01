 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. TWAX Infused Lemon Haze Preroll
Sativa

TWAX Infused Lemon Haze Preroll

by The Clear™

Write a review
The Clear™ Cannabis Pre-rolls TWAX Infused Lemon Haze Preroll
The Clear™ Cannabis Pre-rolls TWAX Infused Lemon Haze Preroll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We grind full flower to the perfect consistency for the perfect burn. Then, our proprietary infusion process pumps up the potency for the perfect punch, every time. The potency you need, with the smoothness and burnability you expect. The truly tangy fruit flavor of Lemon is enhanced by gassy dank notes creating an experience that is sure to please the sativa enthusiast in you. All Natural - Dye Free, Unbleached Papers Premium Flower - 1.25 Grams, Full Bud, No Trim High Potency - 200mg AAA Grade Flavorless Distillate Flavored to Perfection - Featuring The ClearTM All Natural Blends Always Tested - For Heavy Metals, Pesticides or Contaminants WARNING - This product contains as much THC in a single pre-roll as an entire Elite disposable Vape by The Clear. Simply put, that’s A LOT of THC. If you are an infrequent or light user, please think twice before recommending TWAX as your pre-roll purchase.

About this brand

The Clear™ Logo
The Clear™ was the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter™, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Ocimene

Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review