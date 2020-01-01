 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tangerine Haze
Hybrid

Tangerine Haze

by The Farm

Write a review
The Farm Cannabis Flower Tangerine Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangerine Haze

Tangerine Haze

Tangerine Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is treasured for its distinct citrus smell and taste. This clone-only sativa originated in the Netherlands with the union of G13 Haze and NYC Diesel, and since then its popularity has spread to Canada, Colorado, and the West Coast. The zesty tangerine aroma accented with floral notes may be the hallmark of this strain, but its elevating, stress-relieving effects are also cherished by patients and recreational consumers. Tangerine Haze is a top-choice for daytime enjoyment, as its effects stimulate the mind and allow functionality. Growers recommend a 65-day flowering period for Tangerine Haze, when its citrus flavor peaks.

About this brand

The Farm Logo