This hybrid of G13 has been crossed with Haze, creating a strain that provides uplifting sensations alongside heavy-hitting body effects. G13 was bred for maximum potency and renowned for its medical utility, and it's definitely not recommended for beginners.

Effects

141 people reported 1167 effects
Euphoric 66%
Happy 65%
Relaxed 49%
Uplifted 46%
Energetic 34%
Stress 42%
Pain 35%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 14%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Reviews

198

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
G13
parent
Strain
G13 Haze
First strain child
Budzilla
child
Second strain child
Lavender Haze
child

