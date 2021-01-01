 Loading…

Hybrid

Chem Cookies

by The Green Halo

The Green Halo Cannabis Flower Chem Cookies

Chem Cookies by The Green Halo

We are a State of Arizona approved medical marijuana dispensary dedicated to wellness by offering the finest organic strains, delectable edibles, and related products in a safe and caring environment. Our knowledgeable and compassionate staff is ready to answer your questions and to serve you.

Chem Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Chem Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog #4 and GSC. Chem Cookies is cereberal and provides a euphoric high that will send your entire body into relaxation mode. Because this strain can make you feel extremely stoned, Chem cookies is ideal for experienced consumers with a high tolernace for THC. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors with notes of coffee and sweet plums. Growers say Chem Cookies produces beautiful and tightly packed buds with lime green and purple accents.

