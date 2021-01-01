Hawaiian Haze CBD Hemp Flower
by The Hemp DoctorWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Hawaiian Haze CBD hemp flower is a wonderful hybrid hemp strain, with its flowers carrying a heightened aroma of lemon, pineapple, mango, and a hint of chamomile. This tropical CBD hemp strain delivers a smooth fruity taste that is both elevating and soothing. With its strong terpene profile of myrcene and beta-caryophyllene, Hawaiian Haze is great for social events or daytime use. CBDa 23.73% Total Cannabinoids 26.07%
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
About this strain
Hawaiian Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.