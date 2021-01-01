 Loading…

Sativa

Hawaiian Haze CBD Hemp Flower

by The Hemp Doctor

Hawaiian Haze CBD Hemp Flower

Hawaiian Haze CBD hemp flower is a wonderful hybrid hemp strain, with its flowers carrying a heightened aroma of lemon, pineapple, mango, and a hint of chamomile. This tropical CBD hemp strain delivers a smooth fruity taste that is both elevating and soothing. With its strong terpene profile of myrcene and beta-caryophyllene, Hawaiian Haze is great for social events or daytime use. CBDa 23.73% Total Cannabinoids 26.07%

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

Hawaiian Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.

