The Hemp Doctor
Hawaiian Haze CBD Hemp Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Hawaiian Haze CBD hemp flower is a wonderful hybrid hemp strain, with its flowers carrying a heightened aroma of lemon, pineapple, mango, and a hint of chamomile. This tropical CBD hemp strain delivers a smooth fruity taste that is both elevating and soothing. With its strong terpene profile of myrcene and beta-caryophyllene, Hawaiian Haze is great for social events or daytime use.
CBDa 23.73%
Total Cannabinoids 26.07%
Hawaiian Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
