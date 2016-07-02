Loading…
Logo for the brand The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor

Hawaiian Haze CBD Hemp Flower

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Hawaiian Haze CBD hemp flower is a wonderful hybrid hemp strain, with its flowers carrying a heightened aroma of lemon, pineapple, mango, and a hint of chamomile. This tropical CBD hemp strain delivers a smooth fruity taste that is both elevating and soothing. With its strong terpene profile of myrcene and beta-caryophyllene, Hawaiian Haze is great for social events or daytime use.

CBDa 23.73%

Total Cannabinoids 26.07%

Hawaiian Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
