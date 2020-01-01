SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
We are proud to present our vape cartridge, using the finest hardware design that exposes your medicine to only glass, ceramic and stainless steel. As a result, essence vapors taste smoother and cleaner than competing brands. No glycerine/glycols are used; the oil tests at 75-80% THC, -80-85% total cannabinoids. AVALIABLE STRAINS: JACK HERER - SKYWALKER OG - TANGIE - GRAPE APE - TAHOE OG - GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
