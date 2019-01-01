 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. California Dream Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

by The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds

$40.00MSRP

About this product

TheSeedPharm.com California Dream Marijuana Seeds is a premium type of marijuana strain has a high citrusy flavor to it with a touch of sweet and minty flavor. Because of it, California Dream Marijuana Seeds provides an interesting and a refreshing smoker’s high. California Dream Marijuana Seeds is mostly known to be an indica plant. The THC levels are about 20-24%. This strain originated its roots from California where it now got its name. The yield of California Dream Feminized or its harvest output may produce a very significant amount around 500 grams per meters squared in about 56-60 days. Medically, California Dream Marijuana Seeds will make patients feel euphoric, happy and relaxed. It is best used to help patients relieve stress and pain. California Dream Marijuana Seeds is a great strain to help treat Anxiety, Migraines and ADD/ADHD. Although it can be grown outdoors, it is highly suggested that they should be planted in the indoor environment. Should one intend to have California Dream Marijuana Seeds planned in the outdoor environment, make sure that the climate is tropical. These strains of cannabis seeds have a higher tendency to produce male flowers that are pure once the plant that has been deposited is actually all 100% female.

About this strain

California Orange

California Orange

California Orange is an old school classic, dating back to at least 1980, and as such, there is a great deal of mystery surrounding its origin. It is generally accepted to be a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid, is quite easy to grow, and produces a sweet citrus aroma reminiscent of orange zest. Also known as Cali-O, Cali Orange Bud, C.O.B., and available from Dutch Passion as “Californian Orange” in feminized seed form, this hybrid has found its way around the globe and is a favorite with many growers. Most users report that California Orange produces an upbeat, clear-headed high when consumed in moderation, while heavier dosing can lead to a more indica-type body feeling.

About this brand

The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds Logo
