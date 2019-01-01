 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Micro-Crystalline Cannabinoid Powder

by The Truth

About this product

Using our proprietary, solvent-less extraction method, The Truth MCP is a full cannabinoid profile concentrate of unactivated THC. Unlike other powdered isolates, MCP keeps the full cannabinoid expression of the original source strain intact, resulting in a full entourage effect. The tasteless powder is activated by heat. Simply sprinkle in your joint, top your bowl, add to your favorite recipe just before cooking, or dissolve in boiling water to activate the THC.

About this brand

We embrace The Truth about the benefits of the plant to mind, body and soul. Using hand-selected flowers that are sourced from trusted growers, The Truth is a boutique collection of well-crafted cannabis products. Each package contains only the highest quality, pesticide-free flower. We grow cannabis the same way we have for over 30 years. Every harvest of The Truth starts with carefully selected seeds, chosen for their unique genetic lineage and high terpene profiles. Unlike massive grow operations, we have an individual relationship with each plant. Hand watered, hand picked, and hand trimmed; our flower is grown organic, dark room cured, pesticide free, with no additives.