Berry White 1g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The offspring of two celebrity strains: Berry and White Widow— Berry White has paved its own way to fame with effects of evenly balanced stress relief and euphoria. Perfect for the creative needing a bit of inspiration or the anxious individual wanting to converse. The light aroma, flavor of light sour berry and pine will leave you feeling refreshed and ready for the day ahead.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
About this strain
Berry White
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Berry White, also known as "Barry White," is a hybrid marijuana strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry White is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. Berry White is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.
