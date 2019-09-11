Mepps
on September 11th, 2019
Smooth hitting, great flavor best cartridge on the market, by far!
$72.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our cartridges come pre-filled with your flavor of choice. Each Timeless Vapes blend is clinically tested with results consistently averaging 85+/-% THC potency, making it the most powerful cartridge ever offered by Timeless Vapes. We are proud to offer a solvent-free cartridge only containing all natural cannabinoids and terpenes — no additives or fillers, ever!
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.