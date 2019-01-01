About this product
Blueberry Muffins is the thoroughly baked indica-dominant hybrid of parent strains Afghani and Blueberry. The complimentary genetics make for a strong yet functional indica that exhibits a classic aroma of -- you guessed it -- blueberry muffins. Its fruity palate and functional body buzz helps curb anxiety, chronic pain, and nausea.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.