About this product
A 3-Gram Cannabis Cigar brought to you by TKO Reserve and Dream Lab Cannabis. Wrapped in a palm leaf blunt wrap, these cigars have an estimated 40 minute burn time. Palmejos also feature a unique corn husk filter that allows the consumer to adjust the airflow while smoking. Plus, no mouthfuls of resin! Palm Cordia leaves are free of chemicals and preservatives, do not contain any artificial flavors and zero glue!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Laughing Gas
Laughing Gas by TKO Reserve is a fuel-forward cross of Sour Diesel and Cherry Pie. This pungent pair creates a strain that emits a powerful fuel aroma intermixed with notes of grass, pine, and a distant sweetness. The dense, knobby buds offer consumers stimulating, happy, and creative effects that can help diminish depression and initiate activity.