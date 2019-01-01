 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Cherry Sherbert Kingpins - 1.5 Gram Joints

by TKO Reserve

$10.00MSRP

About this product

1.5 grams of mouthwatering organic cannabis. No trim, no shake, just buds.

About this strain

Sour Cherry Sherbert

Sour Cherry Sherbert

Sour Cherry Sherbert by TKO Reserve is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a unique terpene profile and uplifting effects. This strain was created by crossing Laughing Gas with Sunset Sherbet, and it can motivate a pleasant shift in mood as well as dull pain. The aroma is a mixture of tart cherries and diesel while the flavor is a touch more herbal, expressing notes of hops, pine, lavender, and cinnamon. Enjoy Sour Cherry Sherbert throughout the day to stimulate creativity while combating minor aches and pains.

About this brand

TKO Reserve Logo
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO Reserve is the exclusive cultivator of Sherbinski genetics in Oregon. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets. * WSLCB Licensed, 2015 * OLCC Licensed, 2016 * Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016