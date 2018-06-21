TKO Reserve
Sour Cherry Sherbert Kingpins - 1.5 Gram Joints
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
1.5 grams of mouthwatering organic cannabis. No trim, no shake, just buds.
Sour Cherry Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
16% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!